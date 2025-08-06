Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Tuesday that Engram has "met or exceeded" expectations in camp so far, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Engram has had an impressive camp thus far, drawing the attention of Denver's coaching staff for his versatility at the tight end position. Lombardi told reporters "He can run. He can change direction. Willing blocker. He sticks his nose in there. Complete tight end. Guy that's been really showing up in camp." The 30-year-old will enter his ninth season, and his change of scenery could provide a boost in his production. After a disappointing and injury-riddled 2024 campaign in Jacksonville, Engram immediately presents an upgrade at the tight end position, providing second-year quarterback Bo Nix with a reliable target. The veteran's skills as a receiver and blocking acumen should afford him extensive playing time in head coach Sean Payton's tight end-friendly system.