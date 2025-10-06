Engram secured four of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Engram finished second in receptions and targets on an afternoon when Bo Nix spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers overall. The veteran tight end also scored his first touchdown in a Broncos uniform on an 11-yard catch just before the halfway point of the fourth quarter, and his receiving yardage total was a new season high. Engram has played a more short-area role that may have initially been expected upon his signing with Denver this offseason, but his upside keeps him a viable consideration at what can be a difficult position for reliable fantasy production.