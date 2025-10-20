Engram had five receptions on eight targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Engram duplicated his production from a week ago on two more targets against New York's other football club in Week 7. The veteran tight end has quietly generated value for those in PPR formats by averaging 4.5 receptions in four consecutive starts. Engram will provide fantasy managers with a high floor in soft matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.