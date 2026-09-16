Engram caught four passes on five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during the Broncos' 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

It was a miserable performance by the Broncos' offense in Monday's regular-season opener, though Engram helped Denver tie things up at 7-7 late in the first quarter after hauling in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix. Engram led the Broncos in receiving yards and finished second in targets behind Pat Bryant (six). Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton were both held in check by the Chiefs' defense, and while Engram isn't considered a centerpiece to the Broncos' offense, the veteran tight end could thrive in games against teams that opt to hone in on Denver's top wideouts. Up next is a Week 2 tilt against the Jaguars, whose defense limited second-year tight end Harold Fannin to a 2-21-0 receiving line on only two targets.