Engram hauled in his lone target for 17 yards during the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Engram's five-yard catch early in the second quarter was nullified by an illegal formation penalty. The veteran tight end didn't show up in the box score until his 17-yard grab midway through the fourth quarter, which helped lead to a three-yard rushing touchdown by rookie Jonah Coleman three plays later. Engram was listed as a co-starter at tight end alongside Adam Trautman, with the former playing 32 of 62 offensive snaps (51.6 percent). Engram's offensive production figures to fluctuate on a week-to-week basis, especially with Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton commanding most of the targets from Bo Nix. The Broncos will welcome in the Rams for Week 3 on Sept. 27.