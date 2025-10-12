Engram corralled five of six targets for 42 yards while adding one rushing attempt for seven yards in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Engram led Denver in targets, receptions and yardage in an odd victory that saw No. 1 WR Courtland Sutton finish with just one reception. The 30-year-old Engram also recorded his first rushing attempt of the season, something we haven't seen consistently from the tight end since his early years as a member of the New York Giants. Sunday's solid showing overseas comes on the heels of the veteran tight end's first touchdown of the year against the Eagles last week. Managers in need of help at the tight end position should take a serious look at a heating up Engram in Week 7 when the Broncos host the aforementioned Giants next Sunday.