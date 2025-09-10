Engram (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Engram played 26 snaps in the Broncos' season-opening win over the Titans before exiting the contest with a calf injury. While the tight end's official 'limited' listing Wednesday is encouraging, he'll presumably need to work fully by Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Colts without an injury designation.