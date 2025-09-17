Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Engram (undisclosed) did not practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Payton declined to comment on the nature of Engram's injury. The veteran tight end was forced out early during Denver's win over the Titans in Week 1 due to a calf injury, but he was able to gain full clearance in time to return Week 2 against the Colts. Engram has, however, failed to play 50 percent in either of the Broncos' two games so far this season, and he's totaled just two catches for 33 yards on four targets thus far. Even if Engram manages to gain full clearance in time for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, fantasy managers may want to search elsewhere for options at the tight end position.