Broncos' Evan Engram: More involved as blocker at camp

Bo Nix said Monday that Engram has been more involved in the running game and as a blocker during training camp, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Nix singled out Engram's willingness to work on his blocking this summer and said the veteran tight end is "doing well" in that area of his game, and it could lead to Engram playing more snaps and getting more involved in the play-action passing offense. Engram signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Broncos ahead of the 2025 season but went on to play a career-low 42 percent of the offensive snaps across 16 regular-season games. It led to Engram catching just 50 of 76 targets for 461 yards and one touchdown in those contests. His 28.8 yards per game average was his second-lowest in his nine-year career. If Engram can earn coach Sean Payton's trust as a blocker, it could certainly help boost his playing time and receiving production.