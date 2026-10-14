Engram caught all four of his targets for 55 yards during the Broncos' 23-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Engram entered Week 5 with a 2-23-0 receiving line on eight targets across his three prior games. His numbers against the Chargers weren't eye-popping, but Engram still led all Broncos pass catchers in catches and yards while finishing second in targets to Jaylen Waddle (five). It was the first game of the season in which head coach Sean Payton called plays instead of offensive coordinator Davis Webb, so perhaps Engram will be more involved in the gameplan moving forward. The Broncos will operate on a short week and host the Seahawks on Thursday.