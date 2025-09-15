Engram secured one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Engram returned from the calf injury he sustained Week 1 in time to suit up Week 2 against Indianapolis, though he played only 43 percent of offensive snaps and worked behind Adam Trautman (62 percent of snaps), who brought in all three of his targets for 10 yards and a score. It's possible Engram gets more involved Week 3 against the Chargers, but even before being injured Week 1 he played just one snap on the Broncos' opening drive, as Lucas Evans of the Denver Post reports, providing reason for concern that the veteran chain-mover may not be as entrenched as the team's No. 1 tight end as expected. Fantasy managers may want to wait until Engram proves he's earned a larger snap share before relying on him as a weekly option in starting lineups.