Engram failed to bring in his only target in the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Engram was naturally part of the first-team offense over the first three drives, but he closed out his preseason in quiet fashion after making a splash with a 58-yard catch against the Cardinals last Saturday. The veteran tight end is teed up for a significant role in the Broncos' Bo Nix-led offense, beginning with their Week 1 home matchup against the Titans.