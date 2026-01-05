Engram caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Chargers.

Engram led all Denver pass catchers in yards Sunday, earning four targets for the fourth straight contest. The veteran tight end continued to trail teammate Adam Trautman in playing time, seeing the field for just 23 of the Broncos' 59 offensive snaps, while Trautman played 34 snaps. Engram continues to underwhelm in Denver's offense, with his limited usage capping his overall potential. The 31-year-old finished his first regular season in Denver with a 50-461-1 receiving line across 16 games. Engram will look to have a more significant impact within the Broncos' offense when Denver begins it's playoff push in the divisional round.