Uwazurike recorded 39 tackles (16 solo), including 3.5 sacks across 17 games with Denver in 2025.

Uwazurike finished his third year with the Broncos, posting career highs in tackles and sacks. The 27-year-old defensive lineman operated as the No. 2 nose tackle behind teammate D.J. Jones, yet the two finished with similar numbers this season. Uwazurike and Jones will likely continue to split duties at the position next season, but with Jones entering his age-31 season, it's possible Uwazurike could take a step forward in 2026 in a contract year.