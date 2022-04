The Broncos selected Uwazurike in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

Uwazurike is a hulking defensive lineman that likely fits best as a three-technique given his 5.32 40-yard dash. The 6-foot-6 Iowa State product did register nine sacks last season en route to All-Big 12 honors, but as a primary inside tackle, Uwazurike might find his best value in the NFL as a special teams/field-goal blocking specialist (two blocked field goals in college).