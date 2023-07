Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for gambling policy violations, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Uwazurike will at the very least miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign and will not be eligible for reinstatement prior to July 24, 2024. The 25-year-old was about to embark on his second NFL campaign after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft. He finished his rookie season with eight games played and 17 tackles.