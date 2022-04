The Broncos selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.

Hicks becomes the third secondary player to be drafted by the Broncos in Day 3. A quick and rangy corner, Hicks never recorded an interception during his four-year collegiate career at Wisconsin, but he was a tackle compiler tallying over 100 since 2018. Expect Hicks to be a special teams contributor provided he makes the roster.