Clark (illness) agreed Thursday to a pay cut Thursday that reduces his base salary from $3.5 million to the minimum $841,000, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Clark's pay cut could very well signal that he will soon part ways with the Broncos via release or trade, per Field Yates of ESPN. The veteran linebacker has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs due to an illness. In two appearances with Denver this season, Clark has racked up just two total tackles.