Clark is slated to sign with the Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The base of the deal is $5.5 million guaranteed, with the rest of the $2 million coming from incentives. Clark was released by the Chiefs in March after recording 39 tackles and five sacks across 15 games in 2022. He wasn't as productive in Kansas City as he was when he started his career in Seattle, but he brings veteran and championship experience to a Broncos' defense that finished top-ten in yards per game.