Clark (hip) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears.
No surprise here, as Clark was a non-participant at practice all week. The absence will be his third straight due to a hip injury. As a result, Nik Bonitto and Ronnie Perkins could continue to see extra snaps on the edge.
