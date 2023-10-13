The Broncos are expected to officially release Clark (illness) on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Clark, who was inactive for Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs, recently agreed to a significant pay cut that reduced his base salary from $3.5 million to the minimum $841,000, a transaction that foreshadowed his parting ways with the team. The 30-year-old veteran will be free to sign elsewhere once released and fully recovered from his illness, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him prioritize a contending team as his next landing spot.