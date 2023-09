Clark (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Commanders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Clark was injured in practice Wednesday and will reportedly miss multiple weeks. The 30-year-old saw action on 42 percent of the defensive snaps last week, rotating in as a pass rusher behind starters Randy Gregory and Jonathon Cooper. Clark picked up two tackles in the loss to the Raiders.