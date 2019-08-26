Brown caught two of four passes for nine yards during Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams.

Brown led Denver's receivers in both offensive and special-teams snaps, with 26 and six, respectively. Brown hasn't shown much this preseason, but is still in the mix for WR5 or WR6 on the final roster. His odds aren't great. Of Denver' roster-bubble receivers, Juwann Winfree has shown more as a receiver and, with little clarity at the returner spots, River Cracraft and Kelvin McKnight have a greater chance of contributing. Denver likely needs to carry seven receivers to make Brown a possibility and that doesn't seem likely to happen.