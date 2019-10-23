Brown may see more snaps at wide receiver following the departure of Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sanders was shipped to the 49ers on Tuesday, creating an opening in the Broncos' offense. Brown figures to compete with Juwann Winfree for work as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton. Brown has seen single-digit offensive snaps in four games since being promoted from the practice squad and has one reception for five yards.