Broncos' Fred Brown: Ends season with two catches
Brown caught two of three targets for 21 yards during the 2019 season.
Following the trade that sent Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco, Brown saw the field for 46 offensive snaps in Week 8 against Indianapolis. He earned just 28 offensive snaps for the rest of the season as Tim Patrick returned from a hand injury and DaeSean Hamilton enjoyed a strong end to the season. Brown was promoted from the practice squad following Week 3 primarily for his special teams ability. With Courtland Sutton, Patrick and Hamilton all figuring to return next season and Diontae Spencer providing value as a returner, that special-teams ability might not be enough to keep Brown on the roster if the Broncos prioritize receivers in the draft as has been rumored.
