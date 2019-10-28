Brown caught one of his two targets for a 16-yard gain during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.

The stats won't jump out at you, but Brown actually ended the day as Denver's WR2 in terms of offensive snaps, edging DaeSean Hamilton 46 to 45. Neither target should receive too much action in a woeful Denver offense that seems to be using backs and tight ends to fill the void left by Emmanuel Sanders' departure, but it's telling that Denver gave Brown so much responsibility after activating him from the practice squad just a month ago. Next up is the Browns with Brandon Allen at quarterback replacing the injured Joe Flacco (neck).