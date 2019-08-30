Brown brought in all five of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

The 25-year-old checked in second in receptions on the night while pacing the Broncos in receiving yards. He also brought in Denver's only touchdown through the air when he recorded a six-yard scoring grab on a pass from Kevin Hogan in the second quarter. Brown was a late bloomer this preseason, only making his first two catches of the exhibition slate last Saturday against the Rams. Whether Thursday's production will be enough to garner him a roster spot come final cutdowns remains to be seen.