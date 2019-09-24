Broncos' Fred Brown: Promoted to active roster
Brown was activated from the practice squad Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
There was a vacant spot on the 53-man roster after the team waived fellow receiver River Cracraft in a corresponding move Tuesday. Brown has yet to see any regular-season NFL action since going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2015, but he made a bit of a splash towards the end of this year's preseason, catching five passes for 66 yards and a score in the finale against Arizona. Brown will likely be limited to providing receiver depth for the Broncos going into their Week 4 matchup with Jacksonville.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Waivers: Giant values
With Saquon Barkley on the sidelines, the Giants have a huge hole to fill, and so do Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...