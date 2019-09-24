Brown was activated from the practice squad Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

There was a vacant spot on the 53-man roster after the team waived fellow receiver River Cracraft in a corresponding move Tuesday. Brown has yet to see any regular-season NFL action since going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2015, but he made a bit of a splash towards the end of this year's preseason, catching five passes for 66 yards and a score in the finale against Arizona. Brown will likely be limited to providing receiver depth for the Broncos going into their Week 4 matchup with Jacksonville.

