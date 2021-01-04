site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Fred Brown: Re-ups in Denver
RotoWire Staff
The Broncos signed Brown to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Brown played in 13 games for the Broncos in 2019, but the Mississippi State wideout geared up just once in 2020. He'll face an uphill battle to secure a roster spot next season.
