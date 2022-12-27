Swain caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Swain caught just one pass for the second-straight week with the Broncos. The 24-year-old played a healthy number of snaps behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, as the wideout was on the field for 50 of Denver's 67 offensive snaps. With that said, Swain should not be relied upon for fantasy purposes despite his spike in snap share, as he is low on the pecking order for receiving targets on a struggling offense. The veteran receiver should remain off the fantasy radar as the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 17.