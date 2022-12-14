Swain was signed off the Dolphins' practice by the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Swain will reunite with former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson, as Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton are both dealing with hamstring injuries. The 24-year-old suited up Sunday for Miami against the Chargers, which was his first appearance of the season. It's not yet clear if Sutton and Hinton's status for Sunday's game with the Cardinals will impact whether he is active or not for the game.