Bolles was carted off the field in Thursday's 12-9 loss to the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bolles got his leg caught in a pile of players late in the fourth quarter and was carted directly into the locker room. While there is no official word as to the exact nature of the issue or the severity, it appears that Bolles may be sidelined for an extended period.