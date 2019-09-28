Play

Bolles (illness) is not listed on the Broncos' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Bolles participated fully at Friday's practice after being limited the day prior due to an illness. Barring any setbacks, he looks ready to resume his role at left tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories