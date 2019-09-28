Broncos' Garett Bolles: Cleared to play
Bolles (illness) is not listed on the Broncos' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.
Bolles participated fully at Friday's practice after being limited the day prior due to an illness. Barring any setbacks, he looks ready to resume his role at left tackle.
