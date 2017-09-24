Broncos' Garett Bolles: Cleared to suit up Sunday
Bolles (lower leg) is active Sunday for the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Bolles was initially expected to miss multiple weeks after he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and deep bone bruise in his lower leg following the Week 2 win over the Cowboys, but the offensive tackle progressed far quicker than even most optimists could have anticipated. The rookie was able to take the field for limited practices Thursday and Friday, which was enough to convince the Broncos' coaching staff that he would be ready to go for Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Expected to play in Week 3•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Out a couple of weeks•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: X-rays negative•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Feared to have Achilles injury•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...