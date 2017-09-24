Bolles (lower leg) is active Sunday for the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bolles was initially expected to miss multiple weeks after he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and deep bone bruise in his lower leg following the Week 2 win over the Cowboys, but the offensive tackle progressed far quicker than even most optimists could have anticipated. The rookie was able to take the field for limited practices Thursday and Friday, which was enough to convince the Broncos' coaching staff that he would be ready to go for Sunday.