Broncos' Garett Bolles: Deemed questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bolles (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Coach Vic Fangio believes Bolles will be ready for Sunday, but after being limited in practice all week, it's no surprise that he'll carry an injury tag into Week 2.
