Broncos' Garett Bolles: Dressed in full pads Tuesday
Bolles (head) is a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.
Bolles left Monday's practice prematurely as he was tested for a concussion after falling during a drill, but he's back in full pads during Tuesday's session. He'll likely see a majority of the work with the first team as the starting left tackle throughout training camp.
