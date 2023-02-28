Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that he expects Bolles (leg) to be healthy for the 2023 campaign, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bolles broke his leg in Week 5 and underwent season-ending surgery after being placed on IR. The 2017 first-round pick has been a regular starter at left tackle since being drafted, so his potential availability could be a major boost in 2023 and help Denver's offense bounce back following a tumultuous first season with Russell Wilson at the helm.