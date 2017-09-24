Broncos' Garett Bolles: Expected to play in Week 3
Bolles (lower leg) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After being carted off the field last week in the Broncos' win over the Cowboys, Bolles looked destined to miss time, but the rookie offensive tackle's injury wasn't as serious as initially feared. Though he was diagnosed with a lower-leg bruise and high-ankle sprain, Bolles was still able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, creating optimism he'd be back on the field in Week 3. It appears that will indeed be the case, though the Broncos will wait to see that Bolles completes pregame warmups without incident before deeming him active.
