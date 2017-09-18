Play

The Broncos fear Bolles suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's victory over the Broncos, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Bolles could be out for the entire season, particularly if he ruptured his Achilles. The rookie left the stadium with a walking boot on his left leg and will presumably undergo further testing Monday.

