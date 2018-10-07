Broncos' Garett Bolles: Injures ankle Sunday
Bolles suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Jets, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The severity of Bolles' injury remains unknown. The 2017 first-round pick's participation in practice throughout the coming week should shed light on his health, as well as Bolles' chances of suiting up against the Rams in Week 6.
More News
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Dressed in full pads Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Exits practice Monday•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Cleared to suit up Sunday•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Expected to play in Week 3•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Returns to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.