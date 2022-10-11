The Broncos placed Bolles (leg) on injured reserve Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Bolles suffered a season-ending broken right leg during last Thursday's loss to the Colts, and he will not turn his focus toward recovering ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old left tackle started all but four of the Broncos' regular season games since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his stead, third-year veteran Calvin Anderson should step in to block on quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside.