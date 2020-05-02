Broncos' Garett Bolles: Optioned declined
Denver has declined the fifth-year option on Bolles' contract, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Bolles was the Broncos' first-round pick in 2017, and he will now become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 league year. His option would have been worth just over $11 million guaranteed, which was apparently too steep of a price. However, Denver did not draft any tackles that could potentially replace him in the 2020 NFL Draft, which indicates he still has a chance to prove his worth. Cutting down on penalties would presumably be a good start, as he has been flagged 46 times through 48 games in his career.
