Bolles suffered a high-ankle sprain and deep bone bruise in Sunday's 42-17 win over the Cowboys and is out for a couple of weeks, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

This is good news for Bolles, as he was originally thought to have injured his Achilles, but the ankle injury will keep him out for a short time instead. The first-round pick should be considered week-to-week at this point.