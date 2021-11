Bolles (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Bolles will miss a second consecutive game as a result of the injury he picked up in Week 8, but at least the Broncos have their bye coming up in Week 11, which will give the starting left tackle an extra week to heal. Cameron Fleming is expected to draw the start at left tackle while Calvin Anderson fills in for the injured Bobby Massie (ankle) at right tackle.