Broncos' Garett Bolles: Returns to practice Thursday
Bolles (lower leg) returned to practice Thursday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Bolles is still recovering from a lower-leg bruise that forced him to get carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but it looks like that recovery process is going well. Bolles was originally given a timetable of multiple weeks, but with the tackle already returning to practice, he could make a return even sooner than that.
