site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-garett-bolles-suiting-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
at
11:52 am ET 1 min read
Bolles (elbow) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Bolles was limited throughout practice this week with the elbow issue, but he wasn't in any real danger of missing time. Now health, Bolles will assume his usual starting role at left tackle for Week 2.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/28/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/07/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
07/31/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
07/30/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read