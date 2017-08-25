Broncos' Garett Bolles: Wins starting job
Bolles will open the season as the Broncos' starting left tackle, according to the team's official site.
Selected with the 20th overall pick, the Utah product was counted on to come out and win the job and, after an early-camp battle with 2015 second-rounder Ty Sambrailo, he never really looked back. The freakishly athletic Bolles represents a changing of the guard up front for a Denver line that might feature four new starters to start the season. As he showed in the second preseason game against the 49ers, however, his penchant for staying aggressive can sometime lead to costly penalties.
