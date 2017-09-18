Play

Bolles' X-rays came back negative, confirming he doesn't have an Achilles injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Bolles dodged a bullet here, as an Achilles injury likely would've planted him on the sidelines for an extended period of time. He'll undergo further testing and should have a more conclusive diagnosis in the coming days.

