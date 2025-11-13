Denver designated Wallow (hamstring) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wallow has been out for Denver's last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Jets, but it now appears he could be moving towards returning to game action soon. From Wednesday, the Broncos have 21 days to officially activate Wallow before they'd be required to put him back on IR for the rest of the season.