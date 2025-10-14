The Broncos placed Wallow (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Wallow sufffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 6 win over the Jets in London, England. The 2021 fifth-rounder will be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 11 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 16 the earliest he can return from IR. Wallow has exclusively played on special teams this season and has accumulated three tackles across five games.